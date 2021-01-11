News / Metro

New scanning device aids early tumor detection

A high-end medical device capable of imaging all the human body's tissues and organs via scanning was recently installed at Renji Hospital.
A high-end medical device capable of imaging all the human body's tissues and organs via scanning was recently installed at Renji Hospital.

The total-body positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner can detect simultaneous traces of changes in organs, molecules and metabolism for clinical and scientific research, providing precise diagnoses and early treatments for tumors, pharmacokinetics and evaluations of targeted medicine, according to hospital officials.

The uEXPLORER PET-CT is nicknamed the Hubble telescope for the human body due to its cutting-edge technology, which can collect all pertinent information within two to three minutes using one fortieth of the radiation required with traditional PET-CT. It's the first device to provide dynamic, high-definition images of multiple organs in the body, including diagnoses of extremely small tumors, nervous system and cardiovascular diseases.

It's the first uEXPLORER installed in the Pudong New Area, the hospital said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
