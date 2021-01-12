4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday and 14 patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States, and the second patient, a Chinese studying in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 28.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 7.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 7.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 50 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 14 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,219 imported cases, 1,129 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.