Every city district honored as National Healthy Districts

All of the city’s 16 districts have been honored as National Healthy Districts following a 25-year campaign to improve the hygienic environment, prevent diseases, promote healthy lifestyles and develop medical services, according to local health authorities.

As a hygienic environment is the basic condition for building a National Healthy District and a major reflection of the city’s governmental administration, health officials have introduced new concepts to build a healthy environment, healthy communities and healthy populations, as well as transfer environment-centered management to whole-society management to enhance management performance and push the goal of a healthy Shanghai.