A chance at ride of your life on Metro line 15

Shanghai Metro is recruiting people to take a test ride on the city's Metro Line 15 on the afternoon of January 18.

The line, most of which is set to open before the Spring Festival on February 12, is currently undergoing test runs.

It will run from Gucun Park in Baoshan District in the north to Zizhu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Minhang District in the south, and will have 30 stations serving Baoshan, Putuo, Changning, Xuhui and Minhang districts.

People selected for the test ride will also be given tours of some of the line's stations, Shanghai Metro officials said.

Those interested should send their personal information, including name, age, occupation and phone number, to yangyizhong@shmetro.com.



The deadline for submissions is tomorrow at midnight, and the lucky riders will be determined by a random drawing.