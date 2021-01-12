News / Metro

A chance at ride of your life on Metro line 15

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
Shanghai Metro is recruiting people to take a test ride on the city's Metro Line 15 on the afternoon of January 18.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0

Shanghai Metro is recruiting people to take a test ride on the city's Metro Line 15 on the afternoon of January 18.

The line, most of which is set to open before the Spring Festival on February 12, is currently undergoing test runs.

It will run from Gucun Park in Baoshan District in the north to Zizhu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Minhang District in the south, and will have 30 stations serving Baoshan, Putuo, Changning, Xuhui and Minhang districts.

People selected for the test ride will also be given tours of some of the line's stations, Shanghai Metro officials said.

Those interested should send their personal information, including name, age, occupation and phone number, to yangyizhong@shmetro.com.

The deadline for submissions is tomorrow at midnight, and the lucky riders will be determined by a random drawing.

A chance at ride of your life on Metro line 15

The map of Metro Line 15.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     