More than 600,000 people vaccinated in Shanghai

COVID-19 inoculations have been given to priority groups across the city at 17 temporary sites at venues such as exhibition halls and sports stadiums.

More than 600,000 people in Shanghai had received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday with no serious adverse reactions reported.

Priority groups at a high risk, the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said, include inspection and quarantine customs staff who handle imported cold-chain products, medical workers and those working at frontier ports exposed. Also included are community workers, government officials, police, firefighters and people whose work is related to logistics, senior care, public sanitation, public utilities, transportation, funerals and interment, and telecommunications.

Pudong International Airport also has a vaccination site to serve front-line port staff.

Shanghai's market authorities have screened cold-chain food staff at the city's 87 public transfer testing venues and company cold-storage facilities for imported cold-chain food.

Files on staff at high-risk enterprises involving cold-storage food have been established, covering their identities, inoculations and nucleic acid testing records.

The city's civil affairs authorities said vaccination on personnel at eight key positions at airports and quarantine spots has been conducted, particularly targeting positions where there is direct contact with people from overseas.