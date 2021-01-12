Sports for all after gymnasium renovation ends

Ti Gong

The Songjiang Gymnasium has reopened after a facelift. The venue, a new landmark for the suburban district, can now hold sports meetings, sports training events, art performances, conferences, charity activities and exhibitions.

The renovation work began in April, 2018 and the cost of the work has amounted to 110 million yuan (US$17 million). The reopened gymnasium now has three floors above the ground and one floor underground. Its total floor area is now 11,959 square meters.

Energy conservation technologies have been adopted in the renovation work, according to a project manager.

A bird’s-eye view of the gymnasium shows an oblong shape with curving corner lines. Decorations on its facade look like sparkling fish scales.

The key area on the first floor is a 44x24-meter competition court that can be used for handball, basketball, volleyball, badminton, weight lifting, martial arts and gymnastics.

The second and third floors are audience areas with a total of 1,526 seats, of which 1,468 are ordinary audience seats, 58 are VIP seats and two are suitable for disabled people.

The underground floor has training areas for athletes, and also serves as a parking lot.