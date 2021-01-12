News / Metro

Sports for all after gymnasium renovation ends

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
The Songjiang Gymnasium has reopened after a facelift.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
Sports for all after gymnasium renovation ends
Ti Gong

Songjiang Gymnasium 

The Songjiang Gymnasium has reopened after a facelift. The venue, a new landmark for the suburban district, can now hold sports meetings, sports training events, art performances, conferences, charity activities and exhibitions.

The renovation work began in April, 2018 and the cost of the work has amounted to 110 million yuan (US$17 million). The reopened gymnasium now has three floors above the ground and one floor underground. Its total floor area is now 11,959 square meters.

Energy conservation technologies have been adopted in the renovation work, according to a project manager.

 A bird’s-eye view of the gymnasium shows an oblong shape with curving corner lines. Decorations on its facade look like sparkling fish scales.

The key area on the first floor is a 44x24-meter competition court that can be used for handball, basketball, volleyball, badminton, weight lifting, martial arts and gymnastics.

The second and third floors are audience areas with a total of 1,526 seats, of which 1,468 are ordinary audience seats, 58 are VIP seats and two are suitable for disabled people.

The underground floor has training areas for athletes, and also serves as a parking lot.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     