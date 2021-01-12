News / Metro

Campaign in Fangsong Community helping dog owners do better

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
A campaign to improve the care of dogs has been launched in Songjiang District's Fangsong Community.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0

A campaign to improve the care of dogs has been launched in Songjiang District’s Fangsong Community. Measures include a letter of commitment from dog owners in the neighborhood and the setting up of earthworm towers outdoor to process dog feces.

“There are various examples of uncivilized dog keeping behavior, including abandoning pet dogs, walking dogs without a leash, leaving dog feces on the road and allowing dogs to bark at night, and they won’t be stopped during one clampdown,” said Xia Wenjie, deputy chief of Fangsong Community Security Office. “We need a long-term promotion to combat them and to raise people’s awareness of civilized dog keeping.”

Since the beginning of this year, Fangsong Community has been working to deal with stray dogs.

“Our community covers a vast area. So the work can’t be fulfilled by relying on policemen alone. In addition, dogs are a kind of very smart animal. When they feel alert toward the policemen, they will smell their smell from far away and escape. So we decide to call on the residents to join in and distribute tools for them to capture the stray dogs,” said Xia.

So far the community has managed to round up about 300 stray dogs. In addition, it has also set up a canine management module in its population database, recording a family’s dog keeping condition together with its household condition, family members’ health status and employment condition.

Recently, the community has also distributed dog-walking kits, including a muzzle, a leash and a bag for feces, to some of its dog owners.

A public welfare video clip on civilized dog keeping has been filmed and released by the community to remind people of behaving well while raising their dogs.

Some of the community’s residential areas have set up pet clubs and pet feces collection centers, and there are free pet medical consultations. While offering favors for the pet owners, the community is also helping raise their awareness of civilized pet keeping.

In the Yingjun Bieyuan Residential Area in Fangsong Community, a number of earthworm towers have been set up to encourage dog owners to throw dog feces into the towers while walking their dogs. Earthworms inside the towers will process the feces into organic fertilizer.

“Quite a few dog owners have formed the habit of throwing dog feces into the towers,” said Chen Deming, Party secretary of the residential area. “The earthworm towers project has been carried out for more than a year and its effect has been quite good. Some towers are quite popular and the feces accumulates quickly, and requires staff members in the residential area to unload them periodically. This shows the residents’ awareness of civilized dog keeping has risen.”

In June 2019, dog owners from 70 households in the Deyi Residential Area in the community offered to sign a letter of commitment on civilized dog keeping.

“Each of the dog raising households in our neighborhood has signed the commitment. So if some of them behave wrongly in the future, policemen in charge of the neighborhood will lecture them or even charge a fine,” said Zhang Xianming, Party secretary of Deyi Residential Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     