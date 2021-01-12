News / Metro

Scenic spots prove popular with holiday visitors

Twelve scenic spots in Songjiang District had a total of 143,000 visitors during the New Year holiday, generating revenue of 4.3446 million yuan (US$673,413).
Twelve scenic spots in Songjiang District had a total of 143,000 visitors during the New Year holiday, generating revenue of 4.3446 million yuan (US$673,413), the district’s cultural and tourist bureau said.

Shanghai Happy Valley had 22,600 visitors from January 1 to 3 and revenue of 2.6365 million yuan. Chenshan Botanical Garden received 4,900 visitors and its New Year holiday tourist income was 208,800 yuan. Guangfulin Relics Park had 13,400 visitors and generated revenue of 597,800 yuan. Sheshan National Forest Park and Tames Town had 51,300 and 26,200 tourists, respectively.

Nine tourist and cultural events were or are being carried out in the district to celebrate the new year, including climbing on Sheshan Hill and a music festival at Shanghai Happy Valley.

In the district’s Cangcheng Ancient Town, an exhibition of paintings of stone items and architecture and a purple cotton cloth exhibition are ongoing until January 24 and February 28.

At a park in Shihudang Town commemorating the Huangpu River’s origin, staff served visitors with coffee and there were performances of folk activities such as dough figure making and straw weaving.

To ensure safety and order inside tourist venues in the district, a 122-member inspection team was dispatched to carry out pandemic control and prevention, fire hazard prevention and recreational facility safety inspections.

During the holiday, 55 staff sent by the cultural and tourist bureau took turns to guard tourist venues round-the-clock.

Travel agencies in the district arranged group tours for 19 tourist groups, or 532 tourists domestically within the three-day holiday, but their outbound travel services were temporarily suspended, according to statistics from the district’s cultural and tourist bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
