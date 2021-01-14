8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 5.

The second patient is a Mexican who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 10.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Belarus who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31.

The fifth patient, an American, and the sixth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 12.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 12.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 130 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,232 imported cases, 1,139 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.