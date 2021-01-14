Second season of acclaimed medical TV show to kick off

The second season of "Listen to the Directors," a highly acclaimed medical interview program, begins on Friday at 8:30pm on the local City Channel.

The second season of “Listen to the Directors,” a highly acclaimed medical interview program, kicks off on Friday at 8:30pm on the local City Channel.

On the weekly show, producer and hostess Zhou Jin conducts in-depth discussions with local hospital directors about their careers and lives.

Among them are Mao Ying, director of Huashan Hospital, Cheng Liming, director of Tongji Hospital, and Xu Yifeng, director of Shanghai Mental Health Center.



From their unique perspectives, they talk about the city’s medical progress and achievements, and offer new information for viewers.

Additionally, new technologies in medical equipment and robotic surgery, as well as a high-tech smart ward, will be featured.

"Listen to the Directors" debuted in 2018 and was praised by viewers for hospital directors’ expertise and touching personal stories.