News / Metro

Federation calls for more protection of women's and children's rights

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
Shanghai Women's Federation officials said the organization plans to submit seven proposals for the annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0

The Shanghai Women's Federation will propose an amendment to Shanghai's job promotion regulations to better protect women's employment rights and interests, and create a public interest litigation mechanism to protect women and children for the city's Two Sessions.

Today, federation officials said the organization plans to submit seven proposals for the annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies, which will kick off next weekend.

The proposals focus on areas such as improving female employment environments, increasing outdoor sports facilities for children, establishing a three-tier reading system for children, and adjusting current adoption policies, said Weng Wenlei, deputy chairwoman of the federation. 

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will take place between January 23 and 26, while the fifth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) will run from January 24 to January 27.

The city's regulations to boost employment were enacted in 2005, and have not been changed since. However, the uptick in female employment has created new dynamics over the years, making an adjustment urgent, said Weng. 

"Explicit discrimination in the female job market requires improvement of the public service system on employment," she said. 

The federation has proposed measures related to equality between men and women in the city's employment regulations, subsidies for women whose careers are affected by pregnancy or lactation, and providing public services such as psychological support and flexible training to women. 

In other proposals, it has called for after-school nursing for children based on need, stronger economic and administrative penalties for companies that infringe on the rights and interests of women in the workplace and upgrades of mother-and-children-centric facilities. 

A survey conducted last year by the federation and East China Normal University with 2,220 married respondents of childbearing ages found that Shanghai families have little interest in having large families. Only 30 percent of respondents said they want two or more children, while nearly 70 percent want only one child.

"The concept of childbearing, financial implications and nursing children hinder families from having more kids, which calls for more support from society and guaranteed rights for pregnant women," said Weng. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     