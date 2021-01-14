News / Metro

Another cold front set to affect the city

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-14
A temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Friday will be followed by a dramatic drop to 6 degrees on Saturday, according to the city's weather bureau.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Posing for a photograph on the Bund on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Friday will be 18 degrees Celsius, followed by a drop to 6 degrees on Saturday, the city’s weather bureau said on Thursday.

A strong cold front from the north will affect the city from Friday night, with gales of over 70 kilometers per hour in coastal areas.

The lowest temperatures will reach freezing point and 1 degree below zero on Sunday and Monday. Some suburban districts will have minus 4 degrees on Monday morning.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors to the Bund enjoy the sunshine on Thursday. 

However, the cold will not last too long, with temperatures rising to 10 degrees and 12 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny days are forecast for the next five days but the air will be slightly polluted for the rest of this week with PM2.5 and PM10 particles and NO2 blown in from the north, the city’s ecology and environment bureau said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Thursday's sunshine brings out the smiles in Huangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
