Cold-chain food workers given the vaccine

About 75,000 staff whose work is related to cold-chain food in Shanghai have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, authorities said on Thursday.

Local market authorities have screened cold-chain food staff at the city's 87 public transfer testing venues and company cold-storage facilities for imported cold-chain food.

Files on staff at high-risk enterprises involving cold-storage food have been established, including inoculations and nucleic acid testing records.

The city's civil affairs authorities said 23,000 people had been vaccinated at eight key civil affairs positions at airports and quarantine spots, particularly targeting positions where there is direct contact with people from overseas.

