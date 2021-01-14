News / Metro

City's green footprint growing by leaps and bounds

Shanghai made remarkable progress in its greenery campaign last year, with greenery coverage hitting 18.5 percent and per capita green space reaching 8.5 square meters.
Shanghai made remarkable progress in its greenery campaign last year, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The city's greenery coverage hit 18.5 percent, and its per capita green space reached 8.5 square meters.

The number of city parks is up to 406 from 165 in 2015, in addition to seven countryside parks and 230 pocket, or small, parks.

"The parks provide an ecological leisure space for residents," said Zhu Xinjun, the bureau's chief engineer. "Many community and pocket parks were built or renovated in the downtown area, and the expansion of the city's park system is in full swing."

In the city's suburbs, there's at least one park in every town and village.

Another 1,093-kilometer greenway was constructed in gardens and forests, as well as along rivers and roads. The key projects were the Suzhou Creek greenway and the Puxi section of the Outer Ring Road greenway, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Greenways are paths meant for leisure and exercise amidst trees, flowers, water and other natural resources. These include paths in gardens and forests, as well as along rivers and roads, according to the bureau.

Construction of 17 municipal-level ecological corridors was completed, and 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of forests were built on the Chongming ecological island and along the Yangtze River. 

Construction of the Outer Ring Road greenbelt covering 4,038 hectares was also completed. 

Twenty new wildlife habitats were created in the city, and nearly 6,300 mu of wildlife habitat and wetlands were built or restored. Shanghai now has six wildlife sanctuaries. 

"The city has also stepped up efforts to foster new wetlands and ecological remediation," said Zhu. 

There are 464,600 hectares of wetlands in the area.

More than 2 million square meters of new vertical greenery was planted, bringing the total to more than 4.7 million square meters.

"Between 2021 and 2025, we will turn the city into a 'park city, forest city and wetland city,' with the goal of an 'ecological city' to satisfy growing public demand for a beautiful green environment," said Zhu. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
