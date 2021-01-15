2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Colombia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the Shanghai airport the same day.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 46 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,234 imported cases, 1,147 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.