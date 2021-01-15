News / Metro

Demonstration zone promotes ecology, transportation and industrial development

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will promote programs this year including ecology, transportation and industrial development.
The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will promote 57 key programs this year in areas such as ecology and the environment, transportation and industrial development, according to zone officials. 

On the agenda are the design of a water town "living room," a direct registration mechanism for science and technology social organizations, digital payments for public services and green finance reform. 

Construction on a number of key projects in the zone is scheduled to begin this year, including the northern extension of Dingxin Highway and Liangong Road that will connect Shanghai's Qingpu District and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Ecological remediation on the shorelines of Yuandang, Taipu and Dianshan Lakes is also in the works. 

Additionally, the zone is stepping up recruitment efforts with a goal of 1 million workers by 2025 from the current 600,000. Strategic cooperation agreements were signed yesterday between Shanghai's Qingpu District and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province, as well as Jinze Town in Qingpu and Fenhu High-tech Zone in Wujiang, towards that goal. 

A shared mechanism for residence permits, green channels and qualification recognition in the zone will be established to promote the flow of workers, said Zhu Zhengwei, head of the zone's executive committee's business and industry development team. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
