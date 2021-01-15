Xuhui District takes the pain out of registering new businesses

Market authorities in Xuhui District are taking a digital approach to make business registration and operation in the district more convenient.

Hu Min / SHINE

The Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation released five new measures today to improve its business environment.

Among them, the administration has launched an online platform for the registration of business operation venues, saving companies the hassle of submitting materials and registering in person.

In some cases, businesses had to submit more than 10 pieces of information for operation venue registration, such as property ownership certificates, tenancy contracts, construction registration licenses and plan sketches.



The cloud platform created by the administration collects information such as property ownership of office buildings, commercial complexes, and industrial parks, enabling companies to submit only their tenancy contracts for registration.

To date, information from 20 office buildings and industrial parks in the district has been recorded on the platform.

"The practice significantly reduces the number of materials necessary, and an electronic channel for the entire process will be established in the future, exempting the submission of all paper materials for business venue registration," said Mao Jie, deputy director of the administration.

The administration is also teaming up with the district's administrative service center, police and property management authorities to create a process where only tenancy contracts will be required on more than 120 administrative approval affairs for housing registration in the district.

The administration now allows applicants to submit videos online to replace on-site checks when new food-related and medical companies apply for licenses, and a review is completed the same day.



Nearly 200 catering businesses have taken advantage of the convenience under the policy.

Administration officials said today it has released standard requirements for video submissions.

In addition, all street-side shops in the district now have a QR code with their registration information, inspection results, epidemic prevention efforts and consumer comments, enabling easy access to the information for officials and consumers.

Cold-chain food manufacturing and operation businesses in the district will also be included in the program.

"The improvement of our business environment is endless, and digital is the key to lifting business service levels," said Mao.