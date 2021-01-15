Cemetery brings students up to speed on red culture

Officials with Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District announced today that it will launch a variety of educational activities to promote red culture.

Officials with Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District announced today that it will launch a variety of educational activities to promote red culture.



Participants can learn about the city's revolutionary past by following the footprints of martyrs, explore the city's red culture at the Humanism Memorial Museum inside the cemetery where relics of martyrs are on display and pay tribute to them at their tombs and statues.

The cemetery won the silver award in the 10th outstanding public relations cases competition of Shanghai yesterday for its real-scene Communist Party-related class program.

The award hosted by the Shanghai Public Relations Association debuted in 2001 and has become one of the most prestigious public relations awards in the city.

Award-winning cases also came from the Fengxian District branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, China Eastern Airlines and China Telecom.

More than 2,000 people have taken part in the cemetery's real-scene classes, designated as the Shanghai patriotism and Party education bases in Qingpu District.



The project was listed as an innovation project of Shanghai's public culture construction in 2019.



At the cemetery's New Fourth Army Square, military leaders such as Su Yu (1907-1984) and Ye Ting (1896-1946) are commemorated.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.