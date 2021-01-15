News / Metro

City cracks down on food safety violators

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0
Shanghai's market authorities logged more than 6,500 cases of food safety violations between October of 2019 and December of 2020.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0

Shanghai's market authorities logged more than 6,500 cases of food safety violations between October of 2019 and December of 2020, with 24 businesses shut down and 49 cases transferred to police, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation announced today. Associated fines totaled 117.52 million yuan (US$18.15 million).

Market regulators received almost 145,000 food-related complaints, tips-off and inquiries during that period.

The administration highlighted 11 typical cases today.

Among them, Shanghai Mike Food was fined 20,000 yuan by the Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation for adding gold foil to its cakes.

In another case, Shanghai Heyi Food in Songjiang District was fined more than 3 million yuan and had its food manufacturing license revoked for fabricating the production dates of sausages that had either expired or were near the expiry date.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     