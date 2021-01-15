City cracks down on food safety violators

Shanghai's market authorities logged more than 6,500 cases of food safety violations between October of 2019 and December of 2020.

Shanghai's market authorities logged more than 6,500 cases of food safety violations between October of 2019 and December of 2020, with 24 businesses shut down and 49 cases transferred to police, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation announced today. Associated fines totaled 117.52 million yuan (US$18.15 million).



Market regulators received almost 145,000 food-related complaints, tips-off and inquiries during that period.



The administration highlighted 11 typical cases today.

Among them, Shanghai Mike Food was fined 20,000 yuan by the Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation for adding gold foil to its cakes.

In another case, Shanghai Heyi Food in Songjiang District was fined more than 3 million yuan and had its food manufacturing license revoked for fabricating the production dates of sausages that had either expired or were near the expiry date.