Doctors remove tumor from high-risk patient

Rare endocrine tumor detected when a man in his 70s was hospitalized for a stroke and doctors from different departments cooperated on a plan to ensure his safety.

The patient had a history of diabetes and hypertension and his blood sugar levels and blood pressure were causes for concern.

Doctors suspected an endocrine tumor but surgery was risky because of its position and size.

The surgery and endocrinology departments worked together on a plan to remove the tumor while ensuring the patient’s safety.

Dr Ma Jing led the endocrinology team to get the patient’s blood sugar and blood pressure under control with medication. Then Dr Liu Yingbin’s team removed the rare tumor.

The hospital said the patient was recovering well.