News / Metro

New book highlights heritage skills of Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-16       0
A book about the heritage skills and artisans of the Yangtze River Delta region was released in Shanghai over the weekend.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-16       0
New book highlights heritage skills of Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

Heritage skills masters share their understanding of intangible cultural heritages at the launch ceremony of the  book "Ware Origin."

A book about the heritage skills and artisans of the Yangtze River Delta region was released in Shanghai over the weekend.

The book, “Qi Yuan,” or Ware Origin, features the narratives of more than 30 handicraft masters in Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

The traditional skills, or the listed intangible cultural heritages, marked in the book include the Chinese silk tapestry - kesi, or cut silk, in Suzhou, jade sculpture of Yangzhou, wooden carving of Dongyang, as well as the cheongsam making skill of Shanghai.

The book, the first of its kind, aims to protect and promote the outstanding heritage skills of the Yangtze River Delta in a more intimate way, said Geng Hongmin, the president of the Shanghai Arts and Crafts Association.

“It is a storybook about history, artisanship and inheritance, rather than a textbook or illustration about the skills,” Geng said. The writers interviewed over 30 arts and crafts masters despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he added. The book is only available in Chinese at present.

New book highlights heritage skills of Yangtze River Delta
Yang Jian / SHINE

Ma Huijuan, the inheritor of Chinese silk tapestry kesi

A launch ceremony was held over the weekend in Duoyun Books, known as the world’s highest bookstore on the 52nd floor of the 632-meter-tall Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest building.

Several masters, including Bao Tianwei, the master of the famous Dongyang woodcut, Qian Yuefang, an inheritor of Gu-style embroidery, and local jade sculpture master Shen Desheng shared their understanding of the traditional skills during a forum on the ceremony.

An artisan should demonstrate the spirit of the time with traditional skills, local characteristics and personal styles, said Bao.

Qian said her traditional embroidery skill was rooted from the culture of Jiangnan, or the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, which can be soft or tough.

The jade and crystal sculptor Shen said the artisans should showcase the “life language” and natural beauty of the raw materials with skills. 

“Crystal sculpture, for instance, can become a language of the world,” he added.

New book highlights heritage skills of Yangtze River Delta
Yang Jian / SHINE

A photo of the Su embroidery masterpiece "Silk Road" by master Yao Jianping

The book is the first of a series of publications about China’s traditional skills and their masters, according to the association. 

To further promote the heritage skills, the association plans to host a competition as well as a new round of selection of the nation’s handicraft masters this year, Geng said.

China has listed more than 3,000 items of national “intangible cultural heritage,” including literature, music, dance, opera, sports, arts, handicrafts, traditional medicine and folk arts. Some are on the verge of being lost forever.

The traditional weaving and dyeing of the Li ethnic minority, for example, is listed as an endangered intangible skill by UNESCO. It is based on a traditional and complicated process of spinning, weaving, dyeing and embroidery.

New book highlights heritage skills of Yangtze River Delta
Yang Jian / SHINE

Shanghai cheongsam master Zhu Hongsheng

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     