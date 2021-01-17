Pleasant weather ahead despite solar calendar

Dahan, or great cold, the last solar term on the Chinese calendar, will fall on Wednesday.

Although it indicates that the year's coldest day in South China will arrive soon, the week will be pleasant in Shanghai.

The high temperature will increase from 10 degrees Celsius on Monday to 15 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a decline to 12 degrees at the weekend.

Monday’s low temperature will be minus 1 degree, while in the city’s suburbs it will reach minus 4 degrees, said the local weather bureau. It is expected to rise to 12 degrees on Wednesday and then decrease to 5 degrees on Sunday.

Light rain is forecast from Thursday to Saturday but the air quality will be good over the following three days, the city’s ecology and environment bureau said.