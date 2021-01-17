News / Metro

Film to celebrate life of Communist Manifesto translator

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-17       0
A ceremony was held at Fudan University on Sunday to kick off shooting of a film about Chen Wangdao, the first Chinese translator of the full text of "The Communist Manifesto."
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-17       0
Film to celebrate life of Communist Manifesto translator
Ti Gong

The ceremony at Fudan University

A ceremony was held at Fudan University on Sunday to kick off shooting of a film about Chen Wangdao, former president of the university and the first Chinese translator of the full text of “The Communist Manifesto.”

It also marks the 130th anniversary of his birth on Monday and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this year.

The name of the film "Wang Dao" is not only the name of Chen but also means insisting on the path of truth.

The first poster of the film was also released at the ceremony. It features a sketch of Chen standing in the bow of a boat, with golden lines in the background, representing waves, light and fire.

The film will portray how Chen translated the masterpiece by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in 1919 after he finished study in Japan and returned to China, and its influence on him and China.

Chen was born on January 18, 1891, in Yiwu of Zhejiang Province. He was 29 when he finished the translation of “The Communist Manifesto” which laid the foundation for the establishment of the Communist Party of China in 1921 and inspired many people to take part in revolution.

There is a well-known story about his translation. When Chen was working on the translation in 1920, his mother put a zongzi with a bowl containing brown sugar on his desk. When she came back to the room, she saw Chen’s lips covered in ink as Chen had dipped the zongzi into his ink. His mother asked him whether the sugar was sweet, he said “yes, it’s sweet enough,” without realizing his mistake.

Film to celebrate life of Communist Manifesto translator
Ti Gong

The first poster of the film

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the story many times on different occasions saying “the taste of truth was sweet.”

After finishing the translation, Chen came to Shanghai for its publication and got to know famous Chinese revolutionaries, such as Chen Duxiu, Li Hanjun, Shen Yanbing and Lu Xun.

Chen later taught at Fudan University and became its president after the founding of the People’s Republic of China. His tenure, between 1952 and 1977, was the longest among all of Fudan’s previous presidents.

His former residence in Shanghai, on No. 51 Guofu Road, has been renovated into a museum of “The Communist Manifesto” by Fudan and opened to the public on the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth in May 2018.

About 30 students from the university have been volunteering at the museum. In a reply letter to them in June last year, Xi encouraged them to build firm ideals and convictions and strive to fulfill the Party's original aspiration and mission as Chen had done.

The letter also inspired the creation of a film about Chen with cooperation from the Shanghai Film Group, Shandong Kewen Group and the Yiwu Cultural Tourism Group, according to Wang Jianer, chairman of Shanghai Film Group.

“The film will portray the life of Chen and other intellectuals of his generation and their pursuit for truth and struggle for their dream,” he said. “We hope the film will give a taste of truth to the current young generation and inspire them to strive for their belief and the country.”

The production team includes director Hou Yong who had directed “Jasmine Women” starring Zhang Ziyi and scriptwriter He Zizhuang. Both of them have won the Golden Rooster Award.

The creators of the film have read “The Communist Manifesto,” visited the museum of the masterpiece and Chen's home in Yiwu, and interviewed Chen’s son and students to record details of Chen’s life story.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     