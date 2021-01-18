4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, six patients have been discharged upon recovery, and three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Gabon who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 15.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 4.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 16.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 53 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,249 imported cases, 1,163 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.