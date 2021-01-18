News / Metro

Woman dies after bus brakes to avoid collision

Two passengers were thrown to the ground when the bus driver braked to avoid a taxi which was said to have changed lanes with one of them dying in hospital the following day.
Ti Gong

Two passengers on the bus hit the ground hard after the sudden stop. The woman in white died in hospital the following day.

One passenger died after a bus in Fengxian District made a sudden stop to avoid colliding with a taxi last Saturday.

At around 6:46pm, the bus on the Hutang Line route was about to arrive at Huaxia Road W. Station in Fengxian when the driver braked after a taxi was said to have changed lanes.

Two passengers who were about to get off were injured when they fell to the ground. One of them, a 38-year-old woman, died in hospital the following day. 

The accident triggered hot debate online with some people suggesting passengers remain seated until a bus has completely stopped. 

"Each seat can be equipped with bells for passengers to press before getting off, just like buses in Japan," a Netizen commented.

But many blamed the taxi driver for the accident. 

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Pudong police.

Fengxian Bus Company has responded to the incident by taking follow-up measures that include safety lectures for drivers, particularly on limiting their speed when approaching stations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Top
     