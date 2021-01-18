News / Metro

Second National Congress memorial getting a facelift for Party's 100th anniversary

The memorial was closed in November for the first phase of the renovation, which consists of repairing the facade's weathered walls and re-painting its wooden doors.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Memorial of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China

The memorial for the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Jing'an District is undergoing a major refurbishment and upgrade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. 

For the upgrade, authorities are seeking cultural relics and exhibits related to the CPC's movement in the city between 1921 and 1933 from the public. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The memorial of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China is undergoing a facelift. 

The memorial was closed in November for the first phase of the renovation, which consists of repairing the facade's weathered walls and repainting its wooden doors. 

"Traditional materials and techniques are being used to fully maintain the historical appearance of the structure while extending its durability and expanding its functions," said You Wei, deputy director of the memorial.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Site of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China

In addition to the structure, the memorial's exhibits will also be upgraded.

Multimedia technologies will be used to show the original site, and several oil paintings will be displayed for the first time. 

"Some historical relics will be repaired or replicated, and others will be enriched with the concept of 'memorial inside shikumen (stone-gate),'" said You. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The site of the memorial is a typical shikumen.

The site on Laochengdu Road N. is where the first plenary session of the Second National Congress was held in 1922. At that time, it was one of the only underground sites that wasn't raided by police. 

Built in 1915, the building is a typical shikumen residence where 12 Party delegates drafted the first Party constitution, an important document in the nation's history.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The memorial was closed in November for the first phase of the renovation, which consists of repairing the facade's weathered walls and repainting its wooden doors.

This two-story shikumen was also home to founding Party member Li Da, as well as serving as the Party’s first headquarters, first secret depository of confidential documents and first secret publishing house.

"Several oil paintings that tell the stories of that time will be displayed with their original colors and scenes after being renovated by artists," You said. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Entrance to the Memorial

The cultural relics, historical materials and exhibits memorial officials are seeking include items that reveal the establishment and early development of the CPC, such as letters, diaries, telegraphs, manuscripts, newspapers, books, photos, videos and records. 

The memorial will reopen later this year. 

Additionally, a shikumen on Jiangning Road used by the Party's Secretariat to store classified documents from 1927 to 1931 will open with theater performances and exhibitions. 

