4 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one German. Meanwhile, four patients have been discharged upon recovery, and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 11.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 15.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Austria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 16.

The fourth patient is a German who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 17.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 99 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,253 imported cases, 1,167 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.