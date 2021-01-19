Qingpu on track for significant growth over next four years

Qingpu District's GDP is projected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2021 and hit 200 billion yuan (US$30.86 billion) by 2025, the district government announced on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District's GDP is projected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2021 and hit 200 billion yuan (US$30.86 billion) by 2025, the district government announced on Tuesday.

The district government's goal is for Qingpu residents' per capita disposable income to increase more than the city's average.



The district's economic, social and environmental targets for 2021 and the period between 2021 and 2025 were announced at the annual meetings of the district-level People's Congress, which began on Tuesday.

Last year, the district's GDP growth was estimated at 3.8 percent, and its general public budget revenue was 58.3 billion yuan, up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

Qingpu residents' per capita disposable income hit 53,740 yuan last year, rising 4.2 percent from 2019.

By 2025, the goal is for the district's general public budget revenue to increase about 5 percent year on year. It's expected to hit 2.2 billion yuan in 2021 and 30 billion yuan by 2025.

"The district will promote the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, boost the overflow effect of the China International Import Expo, lift regional development levels, enhance business investment and industry development, improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, deepen reform, and lift people's livelihoods in the new year," said Yu Xufeng, the district governor.



As part of that goal, an ecological facelift will be undertaken along the Taipu River, and a plan is in place to make Zhujiajiao watertown a 5A national tourist attraction.

The western extension of Songze Elevated Road will soon open, and construction on the western extension of Metro lines 2 and 13 will begin this year.

"The district will step up the cultivation of maga-level industry clusters focusing on industries such as biomedicine, electronic information, artificial intelligence, new materials and hydrogen energy," said Yu. "The development of new online industries such as e-commerce and eSports will be in full swing as well."

Construction of the Huawei Research and Development Center, Shixi Software Information Park and Beidou West Hongqiao Base will be beefed up, and a highland of talent in the Yangtze River Delta region will be created.

A digital approach will be taken with 5G network infrastructure construction and integrating digital and offline economies.

The district's business environment will be improved with another 100 government service affairs included in the "zero-visit" category.

The service and protection of foreign fund investment and the rights and interests of foreign-funded companies in the district will be enhanced.

Construction of the southern section of Qingpu Avenue and an upgrade of the Jiasong Road M. and Caoying Road section of 318 National Highway will kick off this year.

Another 18,000 jobs will be created in the district, and six new community-based senior service centers, 10 daycare centers for the elderly and 17 community-based canteens will be built.

Construction of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University's Qingpu branch will be accelerated, and the environment of the district is expected to improve with strengthened efforts to control PM2.5 and ozone, two major pollutants in the city.

The district's greenery coverage is expected to hit 43.3 percent in 2021, with its per capita green space reaching 10.3 square meters.