Health promotion important emphasis of local policymaking

Changning and Yangpu districts received high marks in a national health assessment among districts, with Yangpu ranking second among all 64 participating districts and counties.

Health promotion has played an important role in local public health policymaking, according to officials from the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.

It has been introduced to communities, schools, hospitals, companies and governmental bodies through various intervention measures to improve people’s health, while health-themed parks, walking routes and non-smoking environments have been created to enhance public awareness.

Each district has special targets and health-boosting features based on specialties through cross-department cooperation.

The elderly’s health, obesity and myopia among minors and unhealthy lifestyles of professionals are major health promotion targets.