News / Metro

Health promotion important emphasis of local policymaking

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
Health promotion has been introduced to communities, schools, hospitals, companies and governmental bodies through various intervention measures to improve people's health.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0

Changning and Yangpu districts received high marks in a national health assessment among districts, with Yangpu ranking second among all 64 participating districts and counties.

Health promotion has played an important role in local public health policymaking, according to officials from the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.

It has been introduced to communities, schools, hospitals, companies and governmental bodies through various intervention measures to improve people’s health, while health-themed parks, walking routes and non-smoking environments have been created to enhance public awareness.

Each district has special targets and health-boosting features based on specialties through cross-department cooperation.

The elderly’s health, obesity and myopia among minors and unhealthy lifestyles of professionals are major health promotion targets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     