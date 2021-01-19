News / Metro

Logistics zone accepted as comprehensive

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone has passed acceptance to become the Waigaoqiao Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the city's ninth such zone, the local customs said on Tuesday.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-19       0
Logistics zone accepted as comprehensive
Ti Gong

Waigaoqiao Comprehensive Bonded Zone in the Pudong New Area.

Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone has become the Waigaoqiao Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the city’s ninth such zone, the customs said on Tuesday.

The zone, over a square kilometer with 700,000 square meters of warehouses passed the acceptance test after eight local departments, including the development and reform commission, commerce commission and market supervision bureau, checked the basic construction, monitoring system and controlled area for the customs in the area.

The Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Zone in the Pudong New Area, established in 2004, is the first zone of its kind in China.

After more than four months’ transformation, the comprehensive bonded zone can provide more preferential policies to support companies in the area.

For example, they can have tax cuts without a one-year investigation. And companies are allowed to process goods from other places outside the zone in the Chinese mainland.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     