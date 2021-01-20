News / Metro

4 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

  08:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged upon recovery, and no imported suspected cases are undergoing test.
  08:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

The city reported four new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 10.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The third patient, a Chinese living in Italy, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Italy, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 95 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,257 imported cases, 1,170 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Top
     