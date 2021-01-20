Companies under fire for excessive bacteria in products

Health officials found an alarming amount of bacteria in Pizza Marzano's orange juice, and excessive lactic acid bacteria in Onlly healthcare capsules.

Orange juice from a Pizza Marzano restaurant in Changning District contains an alarming amount of bacteria, officials from Shanghai's market watchdog announced today.

The Zunyi Road restaurant's freshly made orange juice was found to contain bacteria colonies totaling 1,900,000 CFU (colony-forming units) per milliliter — almost 20 times the national limit of 100,000 CFU per milliliter — according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In addition, two batches of Onlly health-care capsules made by Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly's Songjiang branch and sold at two local supermarkets failed quality tests due to excessive lactic acid bacteria.

Investigations are underway and information will be recorded in the city's food safety credibility system.