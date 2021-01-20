News / Metro

New art space in Xinzhuang transport hub peeks at future

The TOD Town "mini-city" complex sits above several Metro lines, bus terminals and a high-speed rail line in the Xinzhuang transportation hub has expanded its public art space.
The TOD Town “mini-city” complex where the Minhang Boys Chorus gave the Christmas Eve show sits above several Metro lines, bus terminals and a high-speed rail line in the Xinzhuang transportation hub has expanded its public art space.

Its new facility “X Space,” themed on the future, has also been unveiled at the southern square of the hub. It is dedicated to Shanghai’s diversity and culture,

“The ‘X’ represents a brand-new experience, the intersection of different industries and the reshaping of the future,” said Zhang Qinghong, founder of the science-technology platform MANA, a partner in TOD Town’s development.

“The hub square is combining art and residents,” Zhang said. “There is art around every corner. This is how art evolves into daily life. It has no boundaries.”

The space now holds a permanent exhibition entitled “X-Dimensions,” showcasing futuristic works by international artistic tapping multiple senses, like sound, shapes, light and taste.

The path leading visitors into the gallery is itself an artwork, entitled “The Path.” Lights along the way are illuminated as people walk past, changing color in different seasons.

There is also a monthlong exhibition in January entitled “Self-Expression,” mounted in collaboration with Meibo Art Museum. It features oil paintings by a dozen Chinese artists exploring different possibilities in art forms.

The southern square of Xinzhuang transportation hub, part of TOD Town complex, opened about a year ago. The project was initiated in tandem with the Minhang culture and tourism department as a place to promote nonprofit public cultural events.

Over the past year, the complex has hosted several live concerts, digital art exhibitions and other themed activities.


﻿
