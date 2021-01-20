News / Metro

Bilingual search engine for city's rules

The city's comprehensive law-based governance commission has launched an online platform in Chinese and English with information on current regulations.
Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A screenshot of the search engine for the local current rules and regulations.

A bilingual search engine for current rules and regulations in the city was launched by the city’s comprehensive law-based governance commission on Wednesday.

It is the first platform of its kind in China, the commission said.

The public can access over 500 documents on the platform, called “A Collection of Regulations and Rules of Shanghai City,” in Chinese and English.

On the homepage, the information has been divided into three categories: citizen, enterprise and government, with more than 40 related topics such as education, business environment and city planning.

Users can search for the information they need with one click or by entering keywords.

The public can access the website at https://law-en.sfj.sh.gov.cn/home directly, or through the Shanghai Judicial Bureau website, the WeChat account of the local information office, and scanning a QR code.

Other languages will be available soon to meet the need of more expats in the city, the commission said.

Ti Gong

The QR code for the bilingual platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
