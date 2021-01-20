News / Metro

Police announce extra measures for holiday

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Authorities are preparing for a busier Spring Festival in the city with many people choosing to stay in Shanghai because of the COVID-19 restrictions on travel. 
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

Shanghai police announced extra efforts to keep the city safe during the Spring Festival period with more people expected to spend the holiday in the city this year due to the pandemic.

Together with fire authorities, the police will step up inspections of e-bike parking and as well as fire fighting facilities and evacuation passages in order to reduce fire dangers.

More officers will be deployed at Metro stations at tourist spots, residential communities and business districts during the holiday.

Traffic police will focus on traffic hubs, major streets, elevated roads and streets near tourist spots to manage congestion and crack down on traffic offenses.

Police said they will enhance street patrols and crack down on crime “to the maximum extent.”

Police will also be cracking down on illegal sales and use of fireworks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     