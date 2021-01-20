Police announce extra measures for holiday

Authorities are preparing for a busier Spring Festival in the city with many people choosing to stay in Shanghai because of the COVID-19 restrictions on travel.

Shanghai police announced extra efforts to keep the city safe during the Spring Festival period with more people expected to spend the holiday in the city this year due to the pandemic.

Together with fire authorities, the police will step up inspections of e-bike parking and as well as fire fighting facilities and evacuation passages in order to reduce fire dangers.

More officers will be deployed at Metro stations at tourist spots, residential communities and business districts during the holiday.

Traffic police will focus on traffic hubs, major streets, elevated roads and streets near tourist spots to manage congestion and crack down on traffic offenses.

Police said they will enhance street patrols and crack down on crime “to the maximum extent.”

Police will also be cracking down on illegal sales and use of fireworks.