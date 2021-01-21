Students urged to take preventive measures over holiday

While local primary and middle school students begin their monthlong winter vacation, local health authorities issued a health alert for disease prevention and health care.

While local primary and middle school students begin their monthlong winter vacation from Saturday, Shanghai health authorities issued a health alert on Thursday for disease prevention and health care.

Students are required to reduce outings and avoid crowds. They are also encouraged to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash their hands frequently and do self-monitoring.



Additionally, officials from the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion cautioned students about eye care and the risk of myopia, urging them to reduce exposure to digital screens and take breaks while studying. Students were reminded about the benefits of a nutritious diet and physical exercise as well.

