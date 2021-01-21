News / Metro

Three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai on Thursday

A total of 71 close contacts of the three have been discovered, 37 of whom tested negative in first round nucleic tests. The rest are still being screened.
A worker disinfects groceries at Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch, which has shut down its outpatient service from Thursday morning due to newly reported case of COVID-19.

Shanghai health officials reported three new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the newly infected, a 56-year-old man surnamed Li, is a worker at Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch.

The second infected person is a 53-year-old man surnamed Zhou who is Li's neighbor, and a worker at Renji Hospital's Puxi branch.

Both of the two hospitals have suspended outpatient service from Thursday.

The third, a 48-year-old female surnamed Tian, is a friend of Li. She tested positive after Li's close contacts were screened.

The three have been transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment and observation.

SHINE

An epidemiological investigation team was created to track recent close contacts of the infected patients.

So far, 71 close contacts of the three have been discovered, 37 of whom tested negative in first-round nucleic tests. The rest are still being screened.

All the close contacts are under quarantine for medical observation and will be tested again 24 hours after their initial tests. Seventy-eight of their close contacts are also under quarantine.

In keeping with national prevention and control measures, the residential area on Zhaotong Road (the southern section of Fuzhou Road) in Huangpu District where the confirmed cases live is listed as medium risk, while other parts of the city remain low risk.

Huangpu District has immediately carried out closed-loop management for the Zhaotong residential area, including in-time nucleic acid tests, disinfection and household information collection.

Due to the worn-out facilities of the neighborhood, residents will be transferred in different batches to designated hotels for their two-week central quarantine. They will take the second round of nucleic tests on the 12th day of quarantine.

Those in medium-risk areas should not leave the city. If doing so, they must provide negative nucleic acid test results within seven days.

Officials are reminding people to take necessary precautions, self-monitor and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms like coughing and fevers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents at Zhaotong Road household area in Huangpu District get on buses to receive their two-week quarantine at designated hotels.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Nucleic acid tests are carried out for people inside the residential area on Zhaotong Road in Huangpu District on Thursday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Location of the Zhaotong residential area

