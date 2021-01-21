Lock&Lock in hot water due to cup recall

The Shanghai branch of Lock&Lock initiated a recall on Thursday involving more than 3.5 million plastic cups.

The Shanghai branch of Lock&Lock initiated a recall on Thursday involving more than 3.5 million plastic cups — the biggest recall since the Shanghai government implemented a recall mechanism for flawed products in 2008, according to the city's market watchdog.

The recall is necessary because warnings on the cups reminding users to be careful when pouring hot water into them aren't obvious, posing potential safety hazards, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The recall involves cups manufactured in 2019 and 2020 and will be completed in a year.

Last September, Shanghai's market watchdog established a new recall mechanism to accelerate the process and improve efficiency.

The "green channel" created for commodity producers, businesses and e-commerce platforms features a quick response system to inquiries such as defective product investigations and analysis, recall procedures and relevant regulations.

The recall was launched only 15 working days after the safety violation was discovered, more than twice as fast as previous recalls.



Six recalls have taken place since the new mechanism was created, involving more than 3.7 million products.