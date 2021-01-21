Visits to homes for the elderly suspended

Shanghai authorities tighten epidemic prevention measures covering services for seniors with outside visits to homes halted and staff movements curtailed.

All visits to the city's senior homes from outside have been suspended as authorities tighten epidemic prevention measures, Shanghai's civil affairs bureau announced on Thursday night.

Nucleic acid testing reports are required from those must visit due to special reasons while they should move based on designated routes and follow prevention and control requirements, the bureau said.

The number of unnecessary visits outside by staff working at senior homes will be cut and they should avoid visiting crowded areas.

Unified meals and accommodation are suggested for staff, and separate management of the living areas of senior residents and other areas will be imposed.

Community-based canteens serving the elderly should control the number of diners and keep tables at a distance apart, and they are encouraged to provide more takeaway services, the bureau said.

Comprehensive senior service centers, daycare centers and activity venues for the elderly have been ordered to suspend all training and lectures to prevent gatherings and to impose strict temperature checks and disinfection and limit the number of visitors.

Senior care facilities in medium- or high-risk areas must stop all services, according to the bureau.

Care visits to homes for the elderly can be suspended with the agreement of their families, while the service will continue for seniors living alone or families facing big nursing pressure.

Regular nucleic acid testing should be imposed on staff working at senior homes across the city and officials will conduct undercover inspections.

Workers at senior homes in the city are receiving COVID-19 vaccine, and all staff working at senior care facilities in the Zhaotong residential area, which was designated a medium-risk area on Thursday, will undergo nucleic acid test this week, the bureau said.

Once a suspected case is detected, operators of senior homes must report to epidemic prevention and control authorities and civil affairs authorities immediately with relevant staff screened, the bureau said.

Non-local nursing staff at senior homes are encouraged to stay in the city, the bureau said.