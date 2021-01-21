TCM master celebrates her 100th birthday

Academic conference discussing her 80 years' experience in TCM gynecology launched at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

Dr Zhu Nansun celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, the day an academic conference discussing her 80 years’ experience in TCM gynecology was launched at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

Zhu is a third-generation descendant of Zhu Gynecology, which has been recognized as national intangible cultural heritage.

She is especially known for treating infertility.

Zhu has offered over 1 million outpatient services and cured over 10,000 patients with infertility over her career, bringing hope and happiness to many families.

Many women who got pregnant after a long time of trying call her “Songzi Guanying,” or the “Goddess of Mercy who sends children to families.”

A workshop featuring Zhu Gynecology was also unveiled at the Shanghai north TCM medical cluster on Thursday to boost the clinical practice of TCM therapy and enhance talent training. As leader of the TCM cluster, the Yueyang hospital is to set up Zhu Gynecology clinics at hospitals in Hongkou, Yangpu and Chongming districts.

Dr Zhou Jia, Yueyang’s president, said the hospital will further promote Zhu’s theories and experience for the benefit of patients.