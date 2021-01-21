Exhibition offers a look at newspaper history

Newspapers and magazines from the 17th to the 21st centuries on show at a branch of the Shanghai Library tell how many monumental events in world history were reported at the time.

Ti Gong

More than 90 examples of newspapers and magazines from around the world between the 17th and 21st centuries are on display at Bibliotheca Zi-ka-wei, a branch of the Shanghai Library.

"The Draft of History: Exhibition of Rare Newspapers Since the 17th Century," opened on Thursday afternoon, organized by the library and Fudan University's School of Journalism with exhibits from the private collection of the school's Professor Zhang Lifen and the library.

Ti Gong

It will last through April 9 and is open Tuesday to Saturday.

Visitors can see how many monumental events were recorded at the time, including Lincoln's assassination, Hitler's suicide, the first man on the moon and Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China.

Ti Gong

There are also some rare editions of domestic and foreign newspapers – the first issue of The Financial Times in 1888, the first issue of local newspaper Shen Bao published from 1872 to 1949 and the centennial special issue of the North China Daily News in 1950, an English-language newspaper in Shanghai and the most influential foreign daily in East Asia at that time.

Ti Gong

To mark this year’s 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the exhibition includes three important publications founded in Shanghai which played significant roles in the country's New Culture Movement, medical development and the political and economic growth of the Far East – respectively, La Jeunesse, The China Medical Journal and Millard's Review of the Far East.

Ti Gong