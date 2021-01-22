9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai, including 6 locally transmitted

The 74 close contacts of the local patients have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported six new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and three imported cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first local patient lives in Huangpu District and tested positive for COVID-19 during regular nucleic acid tests conducted by the hospital he works for.

The second patient also lives in Huangpu District and is the neighbor of the first patient.

The third patient is a friend of the first patient and tested positive when the first patient's close contacts were screened.

The fourth patient is a relative of the second patient and tested positive when the second patient's close contacts were screened.

The fifth patient is a guest living in the hotel where the third patient works.

The sixth patient works at the same hotel in Huangpu District with the third patient.

The 74 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far of all the 355 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the three imported patients, the first one is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 19.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The third patient is a Chinese working in India who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 19.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,269 imported cases, 1,175 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.