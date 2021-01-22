Suspected COVID-19 cases found in Baoshan District
16:13 UTC+8, 2021-01-22 0
Officials in Shanghai's Baoshan District announced suspected COVID-19 cases detected during nucleic acid tests conducted today.
Officials in the city's Baoshan District announced suspected COVID-19 cases detected during nucleic acid tests conducted today.
Clinical and lab checks have been arranged and contact-tracing is underway, according to officials from the Baoshan Health Commission.
Followup results will be released to public later.
