News / Metro

Quick action required by health authority

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:49 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
Shanghai Center for Health Promotion says a quick reaction to coronavirus control is not only the responsibility of hospitals and health authority but the duty of all residents.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:49 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0

The city’s health authority is requiring residents to take quick action and cooperate with the government in coronavirus prevention and control after new locally transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai and other parts in the country.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion said on Friday that a quick reaction to coronavirus control is not only the responsibility of hospitals and the health authority but also the duty of every resident, who should do self-monitoring and go to a fever clinic whenever developing symptoms such as a fever and coughing instead of taking medicine themselves.

Wearing a mask and avoiding public transport while going to hospital is recommended.

The center reiterated the importance of avoiding unnecessary trips outside Shanghai and is encouraging everyone to stay in the city for Spring Festival.

Good personal hygiene and health habits are important for self-protection and disease prevention, it added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     