Quick action required by health authority

Shanghai Center for Health Promotion says a quick reaction to coronavirus control is not only the responsibility of hospitals and health authority but the duty of all residents.

The city’s health authority is requiring residents to take quick action and cooperate with the government in coronavirus prevention and control after new locally transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai and other parts in the country.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion said on Friday that a quick reaction to coronavirus control is not only the responsibility of hospitals and the health authority but also the duty of every resident, who should do self-monitoring and go to a fever clinic whenever developing symptoms such as a fever and coughing instead of taking medicine themselves.

Wearing a mask and avoiding public transport while going to hospital is recommended.

The center reiterated the importance of avoiding unnecessary trips outside Shanghai and is encouraging everyone to stay in the city for Spring Festival.

Good personal hygiene and health habits are important for self-protection and disease prevention, it added.