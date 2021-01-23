Shanghai reports 3 local COVID-19 cases, 8 imported infections

The city reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and eight imported cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first and second local patients live in Baoshan District and are the parents of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday.

The third case lives in a hotel in Huangpu District and is a friend of one of the local cases confirmed on Thursday.

A total of 75 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patients had visited were disinfected.

So far of all the 358 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. One suspected local case was reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the eight imported patients, the first one is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 20.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Montenegro who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese pilot of a cargo aircraft who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 9.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 73 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one imported patient was discharged upon recovery.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,277 imported cases, 1,176 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.



