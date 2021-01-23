News / Metro

Doctors warn of myopia danger over winter vacation

Local health experts have alerted students and parents to the risk of myopia, as the monthlong winter vacation began on Saturday.

Doctors said long-term digital screen exposure, strong academic pressure and unhealthy lifestyles can lead to poor eyesight.

Myopia has become a serious problem with 53.6 percent of Chinese children and minors affected. Summer and winter vacations are one of key periods that students suffer deterioration in eyesight due to improper habits and long-time screen use.

Dr Zhang He from Shanghai Ai’er Eye Hospital suggested parents perform vision checks for children at home once a month, and students over Grade III can do self-check once a week. For students who complain that they can’t see the blackboard in the classroom clearly, parents should take them to a hospital every six months and get treatment when myopia is confirmed.

Two hours outdoor exercise every day during the vacation is useful for myopia prevention and control, Zhang added.

Enough sleep and good nutrition are also basic for good vision. 

Doctors said primary school students should sleep for 10 hours every day, with nine hours for middle school students and eight hours for high school students.

