Shanghai reports 3 local COVID-19 cases, 3 imported infections

The city reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and three imported cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first local patient lives in the same residential complex in Huangpu District as one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday.

The second local patient lives in Huangpu District and is a close contact (mother-child relationship) of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday.

The third case lives in Huangpu District and is a colleague of one of the local cases confirmed on Thursday.

A total of five close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patients had visited were disinfected.

So far of all the 361 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and twelve are hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the three imported patients, the first one, a Chinese working in Mexico, and the second one, a Chinese working in Brazil, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 21 on the same flight after transferring via Germany.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 22.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 66 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,280 imported cases, 1,181 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.