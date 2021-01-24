News / Metro

Market regulator acts to halt cold-chain food COVID-19 infection

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
Seven lots of packaging of imported cold-chain food have tested positive to COVID-19 since the country issued a strict guideline to prevent transmission in November.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0

Seven lots of packaging of imported cold-chain food have tested positive to COVID-19 in the city since the country issued a strict guideline for the industry to prevent the transmission of the virus in November, the local market regulator has said.

All the products didn't come onto the market and have been safely disposed of, according to the national standard, said Xu Jin, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, at a news conference on Sunday.

Nearly 33,000 boxes of imported cold-chain food have been subjected to nucleic acid tests, with more than 210,000 samples collected since November.

The importers, food producers, online retailers, the managers of the cold storage, supermarkets and restaurants should upload the products’ inspection and quarantine certificates, disinfection records, nucleic acid test reports and other information to the local online system for the imported cold-chain food.

“All information can be tracked through the QR code on a product's packaging,” Xu said.

Before the Spring Festival next month, the market regulator will check cold-chain food warehouses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     