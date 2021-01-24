News / Metro

Hospitals all set for Spring Festival nucleic acid tests rush

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:49 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
With the Spring Festival approaching, many people in the city are having nucleic acid tests so they will be able to go back to their hometowns.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:49 UTC+8, 2021-01-24       0
Hospitals all set for Spring Festival nucleic acid tests rush
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People line up for nucleic acid tests in Ruijin Hospital in Huangpu District on Sunday.

With the Spring Festival approaching, many people in the city are having nucleic acid tests so they will be able to go back to their hometowns.

According to the current national regulation, a person who wants to return to their hometown from January 28 to March 8 should have a negative result for COVID-19 within seven days. Some provinces and cities have different stricter rules to prevent cross-infection.

A 19-year-old student from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, surnamed Huang, is one of the many who have had a test. The Jiangxi Province native was focusing on academic programs.

But on Sunday morning, she spent around 15 minutes in Ruijin Hospital in Huangpu District for a nucleic acid test so she can go back home and enjoy the vacation with her parents and relatives.

“Although I will leave the city tonight, the time is still enough because I can get the result online this afternoon,” Huang said.

Hospitals all set for Spring Festival nucleic acid tests rush
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Safety precautions at Ruijin Hospital in Huangpu District.

She said she felt at ease about the current situation with some people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city, though her parents are worried about her and asked the young woman to come home as soon as possible.

“Compared to the unnecessary anxiety, protecting ourselves with masks and washing hands frequently is more important,” she said.

A woman, surnamed Wang who works in the city and will go to Guangdong Province in three days, said that a reunion is her family’s tradition during the Spring Festival.

“I am confident in the local medical skills and management,” she said.

Among the people taking the tests, there are some returnees. An Ayi (domestic helper) surnamed Song returned to Shanghai on Thursday. She went to her son’s wedding on Wednesday in Henan Province.

“My employer needs me during the festival which is always a busy time for us, so I came back immediately,” Song said.

“Based on the strict control of the government, I don't feel nervous about what happens these days in China but to reassure my employer and also myself, I had the test today,” she said.

Hospitals all set for Spring Festival nucleic acid tests rush
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Checking-in for nucleic acid test at Ruijin Hospital.

Under staff guidance, people lined up in an orderly manner at Ruijin Hospital on Sunday. When the number of people increased at 10am, a new window for testing was opened, with three windows in total. 

During the morning, more than 460 samples had been collected.

Meanwhile, other local hospitals also have prepared for the possible increasing number of people. 

To satisfy the public's demand of taking COVID-19 tests, Shanghai Yueyang Hospital Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine in Hongkou District said they have worked out an emergency plan. Shanghai Seventh People’s Hospital in the Pudong New Area also said the number of staff members for testing will increase, and the available times will be extended during the peak times.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     