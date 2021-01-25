1 local COVID-19 case, 2 imported infections reported in Shanghai

The local patient lives in Huangpu District and is a close contact of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 21.

The city reported one new locally transmitted coronavirus case and two imported cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

All close contacts of the patient have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were fully disinfected.

So far of all the 362 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 13 are hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the two imported patients, the first one, a Chinese working in Israel, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 20.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 22.

Both imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 67 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,282 imported cases, 1,190 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.